Blood donors needed Monday, Aug. 7

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Thursday, August 3. 2017
The Red Cross recently announced an emergency blood shortage affecting the region and local citizens are encouraging others to help out by donating from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at the Allie B. Edwards Senior Center.

The blood drive is sponsored by the Pike County Kiwanis Club and appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-733-2767 or going to redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code PIKE.

The Red Cross is 100,000 units below where they were last year and from May to June this summer, there have been 61,000 fewer donors than average.
