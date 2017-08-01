Radio frequencies a growing concern in area

In recent weeks, members of the community have raised concerns about the degradation of radio signals in and around the Pike County area and a social media outreach indicates the problem is widespread and involves more than just radio signals.
Multiple respondents reported they noticed diminished signal strengths and more dead spots on cell phones. This was particularly true of Verizon users.
Particularly hard hit has been the WSB radio signal which is complete static of both the AM and FM bands in the area. Many listeners reported having to change the radio from back and forth between the AM and FM bands to hear the station’s news/talk format.
WSB is not the only station impacted.
“I listen to only three stations and I have driven the kids to school every morning for the last two years,” said Sarah Shockley. “Two of the stations are mostly static now. I even checked my antenna to see if that was the problem.”
The area affected includes Pike - especially along Highways 109 and 19 - as well as surrounding counties and areas.
“Barnesville and Yatesville have been bad the last few months too. I have very little radio or cell service between the two towns where I have never had problems before,” said Mandie Gassett.
In addition to loss of radio signal, citizens have expressed concern over changes in Verizon Wireless signal.
“In the last two months I’ve had cell service dropping off in areas where I used to have service,” said Tammie Betsill Curtis.
Some residents, including Cassie Wilson, say they have even had interruptions in their XM radio signals.
Some are blaming solar storms. Others cite Verizon selling off or changing the location of some of their towers.
“In the summer the signal strength of radio is directly tied to atmospheric conditions like rain, clouds and high humidity,” said Tom Turgeon. “You will definitely notice the difference in clear dry weather and the fact we are located on the outermost reception area of FM - 40 to 60 miles.”
Editor’s note: Next week we will dig further into possible causes of these signal losses.