Pick Your Pirate to help local teachers

Pick Your Pirate is a program that provides local teachers with items on their wish list so they have less of a financial strain to provide needed items for their students and classrooms.
“Our teachers work hard for very little money and they routinely dig into their own pockets to provide for their classrooms. This is one way the community can come together and ease their burdens some,” said Angi Pilkenton who is partnering with Cathy Nichols and Dawn Bell again this year to help teachers. “We are getting members of the community to sponsor a teacher and once they have chosen a teacher - or had one assigned if they prefer - then we send them that teacher’s wish list and they drop the supplies off at McLeRoy Realty.”
The items that are collected for local teachers will be kept at the office until the week of Open House when they will all be delivered to local teachers.
So far, there are 28 teachers at the primary school who have wish lists, 32 teachers at the elementary school, 36 teachers at the middle school, two teachers at the Ninth Grade Academy and 43 teachers at the high school.
To find out more about the project, go to facebook.com/pickyourpirate/.
Anyone who wants to sponsor a teacher, can message the group on facebook, comment on facebook or send an email to PickYourPirate@gmail.com.
Last year, every teacher who sent in a supply list was helped - nearly 170 out of 208 in the school system.