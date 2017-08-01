Juvenile arrested for vandalism in Concord

Pike County Sheriff’s Investigators recently charged a juvenile in reference to a vandalism case at the Old Mt. Calvary Outreach Center in Concord. Staff had discovered damage done to the interior and exterior of the facility, including broken windows and food items that were strewn about the building.
The juvenile that has been charged is awaiting a court date and has been charged with criminal trespassing, however the charge could be upgraded to a more serious charge once a tally of the damage is complete. The Outreach Center provides various after school and community programs for youth in Pike County and will continue to do so as repairs are made.