/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Juvenile arrested for vandalism in Concord

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Tuesday, August 1. 2017
Pike County Sheriff’s Investigators recently charged a juvenile in reference to a vandalism case at the Old Mt. Calvary Outreach Center in Concord. Staff had discovered damage done to the interior and exterior of the facility, including broken windows and food items that were strewn about the building.

The juvenile that has been charged is awaiting a court date and has been charged with criminal trespassing, however the charge could be upgraded to a more serious charge once a tally of the damage is complete. The Outreach Center provides various after school and community programs for youth in Pike County and will continue to do so as repairs are made.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter