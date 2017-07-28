David Gardner, Sr.

Mr. David Earl Gardner, Sr., age 65, of Molena, passed away July 26, 2017, at Macon Medical Center. He was born in Columbus, son of the late Rayburn Gardner and Alva Mayes Gardner. In his early career, he was an EMT for Harris County. David then worked in Griffin at Borden Chemicals for 17 years and Caterpillar for 8 years. He was a member of Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon, loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ed Gardner and brother-in-law, Tony Gibson.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years: Brenda J. Gardner; children and their spouses: David and Shannon Gardner Jr. of Columbus, Rhonda and Craig Stephens of Griffin, Julie and Dean Wade of Niceville, FL, Mike and Delia Huddleston of Molena and Chris and Cathy Huddleston of Griffin; sisters: Mary Gibson and Linda Riggins both of Molena; brother and sisters-in-law: Larry and Judy Gardner of Crossville, AL and Melba Gardner of Columbus; numerous grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, July 29, from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Funeral Home with Pastors Billy Smith and Hugh Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Molena City Cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.