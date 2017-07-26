/Unitedbank
Helen Hicks Peterman

Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Wednesday, July 26. 2017
Mrs. Helen Hicks Peterman, age 88, of Meansville GA, died Monday, July 24, 2017, at Covenant of Golden Living Center in Jackson GA.

Mrs. Peterman was born, November 13, 1928, in Stevens County GA, to the late D.J. and Mettie Hicks. She was the Manager for the Clothing Store of Zebulon Manufacturing Co.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Fentress Peterman. Survivors are her son, Ronnie (Becky) Peterman of The Rock; special friends, Brenda (David) Edwards; niece, Carol (Jerry) Spinks; grandchildren, Tim (Nicholen) Peterman, Kim (Todd) Coursey; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Kaelynn, Alex, Jacob, Nathan, and McKenzie.

Funeral services for Mrs. Peterman will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home, with entombment to follow in Upson Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Coggins Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to your favorite charity.
 
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
