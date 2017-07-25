Mr. Raymond E. England, age 82, of Brooks, Georgia passed away on Friday, July 21, 2017 at Southern Regional Medical Center.
Mr. England was born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 22, 1934. He is preceded in death by his parents, Winburn M. England and Carrie Brown England. Mr. England was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served in the Korean War. He was owner and operator of both Zebulon Auto Parts and Highway 85 Auto Parts in Senoia, Georgia. Mr. England was a fun loving guy that always made you laugh and feel loved. He was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather who spent his life making sure his family was provided for and was at his happiest when his family was around.
He is survived by wife, Dorothy Sledge England of 47 years; sister, Ethel Mae England Smith; children, Randal Eugene England and wife, Lisa, Pamela England Turner, Julia Ann Shorb and husband, James, Kathleen Hall Hunt, Paula England Tanner and husband, Brent; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family of Raymond E. England will be on Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Following the visitation a memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Brother Mark Worster will officiate.
