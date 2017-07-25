Public Notices 07-26-17
Tuesday, July 25. 2017
Legal 178
Public Input Requested for the State of Georgia’s
Draft National Housing Trust Fund Allocation Plan & FFY2017/SFY2018 Annual Action Plan
The State of Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in compliance with applicable U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations, has prepared a draft version of the National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) Allocation Plan and its Method of Distribution. The NHTF will provide formula grants to States to increase and preserve the supply of decent and safe affordable housing extremely low-income (ELI) households with incomes at or below 30% of area median income (AMI) and very low-income households between 30% and 50% of AMI. The NHTF Allocation Plan and Method of Distribution can be found at: http://www.dca.state.ga.us/housing/housingdevelopment/programs/NationalhousingTrustFund.asp.
All written comments regarding this plan for review and consideration should be submitted by email to NHTF@DCA.GA.GOV. All postal mail should be received no later than August 8, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. and can be sent to:
ATTN: National Housing Trust Fund 60 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta GA, 30329.
Public Hearing Webinar
The purpose of the hearing is to solicit input from the public regarding the National Housing Trust Fund Allocation. We will discuss general information concerning the plan, the priorities and the needs in the communities. The hearing will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/643217984861784066 .
Revisions to the FFY 2017/SFY2018 Annual Action Plan are also available for review and can be found at: http://www.dca.ga.gov/communities/CommunityInitiatives/programs/ConsolidatedPlan.asp. All written comments regarding the Annual Action Plan for review and consideration should be submitted by email to housingplanning@dca.ga.gov. All postal mail should be received no later than August 8, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. and can be sent to the address listed above with the exception of the ATTN being addressed to:
ATTN: ANNUAL ACTION PLAN PUBLIC COMMENTS
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) is committed to providing all persons with equal access to its services, programs, activities, education, and employment regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, disability, or age. DCA will furnish appropriate auxiliary aids and services to afford individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to participate in, and enjoy the benefits of, the programs, services, and activities.
For a reasonable accommodation, please contact (404)679-4840 or through TDD line at (404) 679-4915 or email fairhousing@dca.ga.gov.
Legal 159
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Sandra Rawlins, deceased, late of Pike County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 26th day of June, 2017.
Executor: Edwina H. Bing, aka Wendy Bing
211 Country Kitchen Rd.
Barnesville, GA 30204
7/5, 12, 19, 26
Legal 165
In the Superior Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Caden Keith Presley
Notice of Name Change
Please take notice that Emily Presley has filed a petition in the Superior Court of Pike County, Georgia seeking to change Caden Keith Presley to Caden Keith Gunter. Any interested or affected party has the right to appear and filed objections at the expiration of thirty (30) days from the filing of the petition, upon proof of publication, and if no objection is filed, the court shall proceed to hear and determine all matter raised by said petition.
7/12, 19, 26, 8/2
Legal 170
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Ellen Medford Billings, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
Teresa Lynn DeJong has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Ellen Medford Billings, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before August 14, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
7/19, 26, 8/2, 9
Legal 171
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Emmett Owen Caldwell, Jr., deceased, late of Pike County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 10th day of July, 2017.
Executor: Ruth L. Caldwell
606 Old Bolton Rd.
Zebulon, GA 30295
7/19, 26, 8/2, 9
Legal 172
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Steve Flynt Woods, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
Melisa Lifsey and Michael Woods has petitioned to be appointed Administrators of the estate of Steve Flynt Woods, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before August 14, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
7/19, 26, 8/2, 9
Legal 174
In the Probate Court
Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Bobby Ray Youngblood, deceased
Petition for Letters of Administration Notice
Charles Daniel Youngblood has petitioned to be appointed Administrators of the estate of Bobby Ray Youngblood, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before August 21, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
7/26, 8/2, 9, 16
Legal 175
Georgia, Pike County
Notice to Creditors
and Debtors
All creditors of the Estate of Hilda Avlon Humphrey Stallings, deceased, late of Pike County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 12th day of July, 2017.
/s/Carol McRae, Executor
of the Estate of Hilda Avlon Humphrey Stallings, deceased
c/o Pyke & Associates, P.C.
340 Corporate Center Court
Stockbridge, GA 30281
7/26, 8/2, 9, 16
Legal 162
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF PIKE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Mickey Dukes and Heidi Dukes to United Bank dated October 7, 2005, and recorded in Deed Book 610, Page 3, as last modified in Deed Book 832, Page 1, Pike County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $158,500.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, August 1, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land containing 3.124 acres, more or less, lying and being in Land lot 160 of the 8th Land District of Pike County, Georgia, and being more particularly shown and designated as AREA: 3.124 acres according to that certain plat of survey entitled “Property Survey for Mickey Duke”, dated February 17, 2005, prepared by Kenneth Edward Presley, Georgia Registered Professional Land Surveyor #1327, a copy of which said plat is recorded in Plat Book 23, Page 59 Clerk’s Office, Superior court, Pike County, Georgia, and which said plat. together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances as shown thereon with respect to the said 3.124 acres, is by this reference incorporated herein in aid of this description as fully as if copied at length herein.
Said property is known as 663 Terrace Road FKA 33 Terrace Road, Zebulon, GA 30295, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Mickey E. Dukes and Heidi Dukes, successor in interest or tenant(s).
United Bank as Attorney-in-Fact for Mickey Dukes and Heidi Dukes
File no. 17-065550
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center
Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/CH
shapiroandhasty.com
*The law firm is acting as a debt collector. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
7/5, 12, 19, 26
Legal 163
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, PIKE COUNTY
This is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Damon Ray Adams and Linda Adams to Approved Residential Mortgage, Inc, dated June 25, 1997, recorded in Deed Book 198, Page 244, Pike County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor-in-interest of The First National Bank of Chicago, Trustee on behalf of the Certificate holder and Guarantor of Bank Boston Home Equity Loan Asset 1998-2 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1070, Page 44, Pike County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED TWENTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($100,620.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Pike County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in August, 2017, the following described property:
EXHIBIT “A” ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 159 OF THE FIRST DISTRICT OF PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA, KNOWN AS TRACT “A” CONTAINING 12.000 ACRES, AS SHOWN A PROPERTY SURVEY ENTITLED, “PROPERTY SURVEY FOR JEFF STEPHENS AND LINDA EAGLE” BY KENNETH E. PRESLEY AND ASSOCIATES, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED MAY 12, 1994, A COPY OF SAID PLAT IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 70, OF THE SUPERIOR COURT RECORDS OF PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA. MR/ved 8/1/17 Our file no. 5400415 - FT17
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor-in-interest to the Chase Manhattan Bank, Trustee on behalf of the Certificate Holders and certificate insurer of Bank Boston Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 1998-2 is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Santander Bank, N.A., 601 Penn Street, Mail Code 10-6438-MD4, Reading, PA 19610 610-378-6293.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Damon Ray Adams, The Estate of Damon R Adams and Linda Adams or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 263 Highway 362, Williamson, Georgia 30292.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor-in-interest to the Chase Manhattan Bank, Trustee on behalf of the Certificate Holders and certificate insurer of Bank Boston Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 1998-2 as Attorney in Fact for Damon Ray Adams and Linda Adams
McCalla Raymer
Leibert Pierce, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
7/5, 12, 19, 26
