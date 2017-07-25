Arrest report

Between July 17, and July 24, local law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:
PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Steven Thomas Denton, 18, child molestation/aggravated child molestation and rape;
William Jacob Pearcey, 19, second degree burglary;
Donzez Lateasha Anthony, 26, defective or no headlights, DUI and open container in vehicle.
ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dante Rashard Crawford, 33, aggravated assault, burglary and second degree criminal damage to property;
Timothy Kyle Long, 26, criminal trespass;
Antonio Bernard Capel, 34, failure to drive within single lane and marijuana possession less than one ounce;
Artaruis Cornelius Dixon, 33, party to a crime.
PROBATION OFFICE:
Brandon Marqueze Gilbert, 21, probaton violation for fingerprintable charge.