Arrest report

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Tuesday, July 25. 2017
Between July 17, and July 24, local law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:

PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Steven Thomas Denton, 18, child molestation/aggravated child molestation and rape;
William Jacob Pearcey, 19, second degree burglary;
Donzez Lateasha Anthony, 26, defective or no headlights, DUI and open container in vehicle.

ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Dante Rashard Crawford, 33, aggravated assault, burglary and second degree criminal damage to property;
Timothy Kyle Long, 26, criminal trespass;
Antonio Bernard Capel, 34, failure to drive within single lane and marijuana possession less than one ounce;
Artaruis Cornelius Dixon, 33, party to a crime.

PROBATION OFFICE:
Brandon Marqueze Gilbert, 21, probaton violation for fingerprintable charge.
