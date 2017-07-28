Willamson council discusses helicopter project

“We have had some recent calls from local businesses interested in buying advertisements on our website,” said city clerk Karen Brentlinger, “This may be something worth looking into.”
Fry agreed adding that the city used to have both free and paid ads on a previous site. He urged the clerk to put the word out about the available space, making ads free for in-town businesses and charging $5 a month or $50 a year for other businesses.
Councilwoman Carol Berry expressed praise for the venture but cautioned that some standard of procedure should be created prior to providing website space to the public.
Berry followed her recommendation with an idea to enhance the ongoing development and implementation of the Bob and Betty Harrison Park to spark interest of local families and county residents. She wants the city to install a Frisbee golf course. The suggestion was received with enthusiasm as Fry recommended a follow-up on making it happen.
The summer calendar of events for the city seems to be growing larger each year. August will bring with it a celebration marking the end of the summer reading program at the library and the popular city cookout on Aug. 26, the same day of the American Legion 5K/10K run walk. After post commander Bryan Richardson shared his vision for the event, council approved to become a “Blue sponsor” with the donation of $150, leaving Richardson near speechless at the magnanimous gesture, able only to offer thanks.
With the creative minds of city council members combined with the potential of more ideas from two future councilors filling vacancies, Williamson could become a vibrant destination spot on the west central Georgia map.
COUNCIL ALSO:
• Heard from Fry that the 2018 budget will be finished soon, the earliest in recent years. The county has promised to have the tax digest ready by Aug. 1 and with that, council can set its millage rate during the public hearing process of approving the new budget.
• Received expressions of concern from councilwoman Bunny Scoggins of too many signs in the city in violation of the ordinance. With the moratorium still in force, Fry explained many signs did violate the old ordinance and Scoggins offered to gather up the illegal ones. City attorney Rob Morton suggested the matter should be sent to county code enforcement for remedy although the old ordinance does permit Scoggins to act as a city agent.
• Approved a potential contract to provide city water service to duplexes on the west side of town, near and along GA 362.
• Received the June library report of 153 patrons, $30.75 income and 99 books donated. Now that the library is affiliated with the American Library Association, benefits include family passes to numerous regional venues such as the Atlanta Zoo and the Center for Puppetry Arts.
• Received the full scope of the Aug. 26 walk/run event starting at the park pavilion. Deadline for early registration is Aug. 19. Participants may learn more at Pike American Legion Post 197 on Facebook.
• Approved to designate the caboose parking lot as a highly-visible, safe location for conducting internet sales transactions.
• Approved to accept the planning commission recommendation to revise the text concerning reducing building line lot widths back to 125 feet for R2000 and R2200 zones in the city.
• Heard a list of generous offers from local businesses for labor and materials involved in the preparation for the return of the military helicopter. Meriwether Concrete will sell eight yards of concrete for $500, their cost; Southern Steel will provide materials and labor at no cost; and Buddy Hooper will do the grading. Joe Stewart, one of the volunteers involved with the restoration asked council to consider some type of covering for the aircraft, perhaps a 20 x 60 foot pavilion at a cost of less than $5,500, installed.
• Received updates of unfinished business: Comprehensive plan; service delivery strategy; sign ordinance; visitor center and railroad car grants; Hilley walking trail paving and Harrison walking trail progress; convenience store construction status; and county parcel map.