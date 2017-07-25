Pike’s 6U All-Stars are World Series champs

The 6U Pike County All-Stars recently placed first in the Class C World Series tournament in Covington. The girls played July 15 and came out of pool play as the number one seed, remaining undefeated through bracket play to make it to the championship.
“This season couldn’t have ended any better for our Pike girls. It was our last tournament of the season and it was the World Series Event through CamSports at Turner Lake in Covington,” said head coach Ryan Saccucci. “Our girls had to face some of the toughest conditions they have experienced with heat and humidity for nearly 10 hours.”
The Pike 6U All-Stars faced the Newborn Bullets out of Covington on their own turf for the championship game.
“I can say Pike County has created a new arch rival in Covington as we have had to play this team twice to win a previous tournament. Every time we have played them it has been the most intense games you will ever see at this age group or probably any age group for that matter,” said coach Saccucci. “We had already beat them once in bracket play but during the championship game we started out slow and they ended up taking a 10-1 lead on us going into the bottom of the second inning. Our girls dug deep and finished what they started. We ended up rattling off a 15-3 scoring streak to beat Newborn 16-13 to win the championship. These girls know how to win and they know what it takes to win.”
The team has remained undefeated and has yet to lose a game in any of the tournaments they competed in.
“Myself, my coaches and parents couldn’t be anymore proud of these girls. They couldn’t have represented Pike County in a more perfect way, not only in their success of play but also in the fashion in which they did it,” said coach Saccucci. “I personally would like to thank my coaches, parents, sponsors and everyone else who has been involved with our team along the way. Most importantly me and my coaches would like to thank our 12 girls because we would take them to play any girls their age anywhere, any day of the week. They are special!”