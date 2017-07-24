Arrest made after fight at Pikes Peak

Officers with the Zebulon Police Department responded to a fight in progress at Pikes Peak apartments around 11 p.m. July 22. Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined to be an home invasion. Suspect Dante Crawford, a 33-year-old black male, of Griffin traveled to the residence of a former girlfriend’s house at the apartments and forcibly entered the residence. A fight ensued with the girlfriend and Carlton Brown. During the fight, Crawford had a knife and stabbed Brown. Crawford also physically assaulted the ex girlfriend.
EMS evaluated the girlfriend and Brown and both were treated and expected to make a speedy recovery. The suspects were gone upon the officers arrival.
Deputies with the Pike County Sheriffs Office stopped the vehicle driven by Crawford as he was traveling back to Griffin. Crawford, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault F.V.A. and criminal damage to property.