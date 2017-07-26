Williamson library to host July 29 Ice Cream Social

The Williamson LEAF (Library, Education and Arts Facility) will host a Community Ice Cream Social on the back patio of the library Saturday, July 29 from noon to 2 p.m.
“If you have an ice cream maker, we’d love you to make and bring your favorite homemade ice cream to share at the event,” said city clerk Karen Brentlinger. “We will have judges to determine the favorite flavor. We hope you and your family plan to join us for this fun event. It will be a great way to get to know your neighbors. If you plan on bringing ice cream please call or stop by to register your flavor to insure we don’t have too many duplicates.”
To sign up or for more information on the ice cream social, call 770-227-8380 or stop by the Williamson library at 65 Patton Street in Williamson.