Summer reading finale is Saturday

The summer reading finale for the J. Joel Edwards Public Library will be held Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. The library’s south parking area will be transformed into a small festival with crafts, games, prizes and face painting.
Children through age 12 have worked diligently over the summer to improve their reading skills, keeping track of the time they spent reading. Those who read 10 hours or more will receive their certificates at the finale celebrations. Children who have read 25 hours or more can also choose a free book and will be entered into the door prize drawing.
“Our community has really pulled together to provide some enviable prizes, not just toys and school supplies, but also theatre tickets, art supplies, bicycles and Kindle Fires,” said library manager Rosemary Bunn.
A new addition to this year’s festivities is the mobile Mindcraft Museum. Through a series of graphics and interactive panels, children will learn about simple machines like the inclined plane, pulley, lever and screw - time-tested inventions that have helped to Build a Better World.
There will also be a misting tent to provide some relief from the summer heat, as well as popsicles and snacks.
Although summer reading participants will receive their final incentives, this event is free and open to the public. For more information on the summer reading program, call 770-567-2014 or visit the library during regular hours.