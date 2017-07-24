Mary Ann Turner, age 84 of Griffin, passed away on July 20, 2017 at Hospice Atlanta at Emory University Hospital. Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her parents, Aurelian and Emmie Hunter and her husband, Douglas Gene Turner, Sr.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her children and their spouses, Sherry and Mark Nacke, Donna and Andy Hasinski, Douglas G. Turner Jr., Teresa T. Evans, Robert E. Turner and Concepcion Estivariz; grandchildren, Lauren, Marlin, Ashley, Chace, Robbie, Kathleen, Beau, Kai, Alex, Matt and Robin; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Turner, Miles, Adde, Luke, Scarlett, Georgia and Anson.
Visitation for Mary Ann Turner was Friday, July 21, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A Funeral service was conducted on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Dr. Chris Price officiated. Interment followed at Friendship Presbyterian Church, Pedenville Road, Concord.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friendship Presbyterian Church; 1004 Pedenville Rd., Concord, Georgia 30206 or to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
