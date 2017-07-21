Mr. Henry David “Hank” Harrison, age 64, of Meansville, passed away July 21, 2017, at his home. He was born in Atlanta, son of the late Robert Harrison and Virginia Wideman Harrison. He attended Georgia Southern College and worked as an Accountant for Georgia Power in Atlanta for 40 years before retiring. Hank enjoyed golfing, fishing and watching the Atlanta Braves. He was a wonderful Papa to four grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Rhonda Harrison; children and their spouses: Brad and Holly Harrison of Meansville, Stephanie Harrison of Meansville and Ashley Harrison of Concord; grandchildren: Lily and Truett Harrison, Brannon Lopez and Jaxson Holloway; brother and sister-in-law: Lee and Debbie Harrison of Lineville, AL; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sylvia and Ward Carver of Clarksville, TN, and Vivian and James Stillwell of Lexington, KY; many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, July 23, from 2-4 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.