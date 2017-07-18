Youth Aviation Program continues to soar

Showing his passion for our program, Keven informed us that through the support of our generous sponsors, some really nice scholarships will be awarded to our students in the program. He urged each student to apply for these great scholarships. We can’t thank all those who support our program enough for their time, efforts and financial generosity. Thanks everyone!
At the same Saturday session, Chief Flight Instructor A.C. Hutson presented the original draft of a neat Aronca Champ Flight Planning Manual for the use of all of our students and instructors who are flying our Program Champ. Now they will have all the needed information in one place when planning a flight in our Champ.
Some good news concerning student activity. Cala McLeod and Jared Monk have passed their Private Pilot written examinations and Channing Gray has completed the National Flight Academy recent session. Channing’s squad, the Checkmates, completed their Simulator Mission, in which Channing was the formation flight leader.
Mentor Weldon Sellers created a nice addition to our training aids by building a first class device upon which the students can learn and practice safety wiring techniques for control system turnbuckles and propeller attach bolts and nuts. We’ll add this to our new tool room which is being organized by mentor Tommy Denton with help from several students and mentors. With the fine help of mentors Bill Rial, Amanda Denton and others, our aircraft hardware sorting, cataloging and organizing is really moving forward too. Tommy still has many tools to sort through but it will all come together soon.
EAA Chapter 468 V.P. Jim Renwick, in support of our program, has been busy working on our behalf. He has reached out to aviation companies Tempest, Aircraft Spruce and Concorde Batteries and has obtained some neat mechanic handbook, test equipment and parts for our tool room.
We have displayed company banners provided by these folks and even had a recent group picture taken showing them in our shop. Jim said the sponsors were really pleased with that. We thank those fine aviation companies for their support of our program.
There has been great progress on the aircraft projects in the shop. After some shuffling of project locations to accomodate planned activities, the Stearman fuselage is about to receive several parts including the tail feathers, cockpit coaming and the refurbished instrument panels. The Stearman’s lower wings are receiving their final finishing tapes prior to going into the paint shop. The J-3 fuselage is being covered, and we’ve begun to build one of the wings for the Champ. Mentor Glenn McCutchen has been making great progress with getting the wood parts on the Brunner-Winkle Bird fuselage. The Sonex kit airplane will soon have the main gear wheels and brakes finished.
Some of our students, pilots and mentors will soon be packing their travel gear in preparation for the much anticipated trip to AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin later this month. We plan to have our yellow program t-shirts well represented at our Program Champ and with Jim Sells at the DC-3. They will both be parked at a prominent location in the Vintage Aircraft display area. We wish everyone could make the trip.
Remember, everyone is invited to stop by the shop during our sessions on Wednesday evenings and all day on Saturdays. Check out the great job the students and mentors are doing!