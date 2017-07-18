Arrest report

Between Monday, July 10 and Sunday, July 16, Pike County law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:
PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Brandi Nichole Bowden, 35, contempt of court child support;
Caleb Boone Hoover, 21, here for court;
Anthony Caldwell, 50, probation violation;
Timothy John Childress, 45, DUI/alcohol, failure to drive within single lane and open container in vehicle;
Emily Crouse Hortman, 46, disorderly conduct county ordinance;
Jeremy Lynn Matney, 37, here for court;
Lana Elaine Proctor, 64, drugs to be kept in original container, driving while license withdrawn, driving while tag is suspended, illegal possession of controlled substance and no insurance.
ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William Ray Livingston, 45, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. VGCS methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce;
Stanley Bernard Steverson, 39, illegal possession of controlled substance Schedule 1 and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.