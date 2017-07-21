Tourism brings $6 million in sales to Pike

Pike County may not be considered a tourist destination by local residents, but tourism in the county brings in around $6 million from visitors each year. Locals are hoping to increase the number of visitors to the area to help lower property taxes.
“Tourism is perhaps the easiest industry to develop. Spending by visitors results in increased sales tax generation, and those sales taxes help relieve the tax burden of residential property owners. Such relief is really important to our county because we have a limited commercial and industrial tax base in Pike County,” said Pike Tourism Council president Beverly Walter. “One of our most pressing needs is more lodging. Right now, we have a few camping sites and one or two bed and breakfast inns. We also have a few properties listed with Air bnb. We believe that additional Bed and Breakfasts and a small hotel would greatly enhance our efforts to attract tourists.”
The Pike County Tourism Council meets the second Friday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Concord Cafe and operates a Facebook page to connect people in Pike with others who would like to visit.
“We are a citizens group that advocates for making Pike County an attractive place to visit and many of us have businesses and lodging and meeting facilities that would be great for visitors to see and experience,” said Tourism Committee member Chris Curry of A Novel Experience. “Everyone is welcome to attend the meetings and come early to eat breakfast.”
According to a report prepared by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, tourism in Pike resulted in $6.38 million in direct tourism expenditures, $280,000 in state tax, $170,000 in local tax, 70 jobs and $1.96 million in payroll. The report places Pike County in an area of Georgia known as the Presidential Pathways and shows that surrounding counties have seen a greater increase in tourism in the 10 years from 2004 to 2014. Statewide, the increase over those 10 years has been nearly 23% while Pike had a 2.9% increase. Spalding saw an 8.5% increase, Lamar’s tourism has increased 4.6% and Upson and Meriwether counties had the most growth with 15% and 19% respectively.
In addition to the beautiful countryside, mountain ridges and rivers in Pike, there are seven wedding venues and five unique, rural cities in the county.
“We attract visitors from all over the world, believe it or not. Recently a Chinese student attending Indiana University traveled through the South with his parents from China and stayed in Pike County,” said Curry. “Also, SlowExposures brings people from across the U.S. the third weekend of every September to see photography of the rural South. There are a dozen photography exhibits that weekend, all over the Pike - all housed in historic buildings. So many people who visit remark on the kindness and helpfulness of our citizens - what a reference! We can keep our county beautiful and be clear that we want to keep our “rural character” - that means being smart about what kind of growth we support in the future as the economy improves. It’s a win-win proposition!”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development recently announced that the tourism industry generated a record $61.1 billion in business sales including direct, indirect and induced impact in 2016, up 3.5% from 2015. According to the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics, Georgia’s total tourism demand now stands 34 percent higher than its pre-recession level in 2008. Visitor spending generated more than $3.2 billion in state and local tax revenue in Georgia. In addition, every Georgia household would need to be taxed an additional $900 per year to replace the tourism taxes received as a result of the industry’s tax contribution.
“We have beautiful countryside so close to metropolitan Atlanta - some people just come for a drive around in the countryside,” said Curry. “We have an amazing airport and antique airplane museum. There are plenty of places and people to draw visitors to Pike. “If you have an event, a tourism site or an idea, please come to our next meeting and share it!”
To find out more about the Pike Tourism Committee, go to facebook.com/pikecountytourism.