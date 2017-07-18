Movie in the Park is this Friday

The last two Movie in the Park events this summer will be held Friday, July 21 and Friday, Aug. 11. The free movies are hosted by the recreation authority and will be held on the lower football field at dusk.
“We have a really good line up for this summer,” said recreation authority director Kevin Teate. “The movies are shown in a family-friendly environment and no alcohol, tobacco products or pets are allowed. Everyone can bring their lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the show.”
Pre-show music will begin an hour and a half before the movie. Concessions will be available. To find out which movies will show on which night, go to pikecorec.website.siplay.com.
For more, call 770-567- 2027 or email kteate@pikecoga.com.