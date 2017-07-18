/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Movie in the Park is this Friday

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, July 18. 2017
The last two Movie in the Park events this summer will be held Friday, July 21 and Friday, Aug. 11. The free movies are hosted by the recreation authority and will be held on the lower football field at dusk.

“We have a really good line up for this summer,” said recreation authority director Kevin Teate. “The movies are shown in a family-friendly environment and no alcohol, tobacco products or pets are allowed. Everyone can bring their lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the show.”

Pre-show music will begin an hour and a half before the movie. Concessions will be available. To find out which movies will show on which night, go to pikecorec.website.siplay.com.

For more, call 770-567- 2027 or email kteate@pikecoga.com.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter