Public Notices 07-12-17
Tuesday, July 11. 2017
Legal 148
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: John George Riggins, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
To: Whom it may concern:
Thomas Darryl Riggins and Joy Riggins Webster has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of John George Riggins, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 17, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. In any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/21, 28, 7/5, 12
Legal 158
Notice of Intent
to Incorporate
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation incorporating Nancy Weems Carpenter Foundation, Inc. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 3080 Pedenville Road, Concord, Pike County, Georgia 30206, and its initial registered agent at such address shall be Nancy Weems Carpenter.
7/5, 12
Legal 159
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Sandra Rawlins, deceased, late of Pike County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 26th day of June, 2017.
Executor: Edwina H. Bing, aka Wendy Bing
211 Country Kitchen Rd.
Barnesville, GA 30204
7/5, 12, 19, 26
Legal 160
In the Probate Court
County of Pike
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Gregory Paul Eugene Justus, minor
Notice
To: Tabitha M. Justus
You are hereby notified that Corie Amanda Cauble has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian of the above-named minor. All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner as temporary guardian, must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with the Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication. All objections should be swor to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner as guardian, or if a parent who is not a natural guardian filed an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be scheduled at a later date. If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
7/5, 12
Legal 165
In the Superior Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Caden Keith Presley
Notice of Name Change
Please take notice that Emily Presley has filed a petition in the Superior Court of Pike County, Georgia seeking to change Caden Keith Presley to Caden Keith Gunter. Any interested or affected party has the right to appear and filed objections at the expiration of thirty (30) days from the filing of the petition, upon proof of publication, and if no objection is filed, the court shall proceed to hear and determine all matter raised by said petition.
7/12, 19, 26, 8/2
Legal 161
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, PIKE COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from JULIE T. MESSMAN, MICHAEL S. SELMAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE BANK N.A., dated September 28, 2006, recorded October 12, 2006, in Deed Book 672, Page 105-123, Pike County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Two Hundred Eighty-Three Thousand and 00/100 dollars ($283,000.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Pike County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in August, 2017, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 159 OF THE 9TH DISTRICT, PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 14.253 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PLAT OF SURVEY FOR JULIE T. MESSMAN” DATED 04/30/2004, PREPARED BY PHILIP C. FLYNN, JR., GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2522 OF P.C. FLYNN LAND SURVEYING COMPANY, FILED FOR RECORD AT PLAT BOOK 22, PAGE 195, PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA RECORDS, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF FOR A MORE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1178 SHORT CUT ROAD, MOLENA, GA 30258.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is JULIE T. MESSMAN, MICHAEL S. SELMAN, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., Loss Mitigation Dept., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, Telephone Number: 888-818-6032. WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1
as Attorney in Fact for
JULIE T. MESSMAN,
MICHAEL S. SELMAN
The below law firm may be held to be acting as a debt collector, under federal law. If so, any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number:
(877) 813-0992
Case No. SPS-17-01133-1
www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.phpc
7/5, 12, 19, 26
Legal 162
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF PIKE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Mickey Dukes and Heidi Dukes to United Bank dated October 7, 2005, and recorded in Deed Book 610, Page 3, as last modified in Deed Book 832, Page 1, Pike County Records, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $158,500.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, August 1, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:
All that tract or parcel of land containing 3.124 acres, more or less, lying and being in Land lot 160 of the 8th Land District of Pike County, Georgia, and being more particularly shown and designated as AREA: 3.124 acres according to that certain plat of survey entitled “Property Survey for Mickey Duke”, dated February 17, 2005, prepared by Kenneth Edward Presley, Georgia Registered Professional Land Surveyor #1327, a copy of which said plat is recorded in Plat Book 23, Page 59 Clerk’s Office, Superior court, Pike County, Georgia, and which said plat. together with the metes, bounds, courses and distances as shown thereon with respect to the said 3.124 acres, is by this reference incorporated herein in aid of this description as fully as if copied at length herein.
Said property is known as 663 Terrace Road FKA 33 Terrace Road, Zebulon, GA 30295, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.
The property is or may be in the possession of Mickey E. Dukes and Heidi Dukes, successor in interest or tenant(s).
United Bank as Attorney-in-Fact for Mickey Dukes and Heidi Dukes
File no. 17-065550
SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*
Attorneys and Counselors at Law
211 Perimeter Center
Parkway, N.E., Suite 300
Atlanta, GA 30346
770-220-2535/CH
shapiroandhasty.com
*The law firm is acting as a debt collector. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
7/5, 12, 19, 26
Legal 163
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, PIKE COUNTY
This is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Damon Ray Adams and Linda Adams to Approved Residential Mortgage, Inc, dated June 25, 1997, recorded in Deed Book 198, Page 244, Pike County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor-in-interest of The First National Bank of Chicago, Trustee on behalf of the Certificate holder and Guarantor of Bank Boston Home Equity Loan Asset 1998-2 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1070, Page 44, Pike County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED TWENTY AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($100,620.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Pike County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in August, 2017, the following described property:
EXHIBIT “A” ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 159 OF THE FIRST DISTRICT OF PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA, KNOWN AS TRACT “A” CONTAINING 12.000 ACRES, AS SHOWN A PROPERTY SURVEY ENTITLED, “PROPERTY SURVEY FOR JEFF STEPHENS AND LINDA EAGLE” BY KENNETH E. PRESLEY AND ASSOCIATES, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED MAY 12, 1994, A COPY OF SAID PLAT IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 12, PAGE 70, OF THE SUPERIOR COURT RECORDS OF PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA. MR/ved 8/1/17 Our file no. 5400415 - FT17
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor-in-interest to the Chase Manhattan Bank, Trustee on behalf of the Certificate Holders and certificate insurer of Bank Boston Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 1998-2 is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Santander Bank, N.A., 601 Penn Street, Mail Code 10-6438-MD4, Reading, PA 19610 610-378-6293.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Damon Ray Adams, The Estate of Damon R Adams and Linda Adams or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 263 Highway 362, Williamson, Georgia 30292.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor-in-interest to the Chase Manhattan Bank, Trustee on behalf of the Certificate Holders and certificate insurer of Bank Boston Home Equity Loan Asset-Backed Certificates Series 1998-2 as Attorney in Fact for Damon Ray Adams and Linda Adams
McCalla Raymer
Leibert Pierce, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
7/5, 12, 19, 26
