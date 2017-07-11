HOPE Career grants offered

A grant that enables students at Southern Crescent Technical College and other technical education students in Georgia to receive free tuition now has a name that more accurately reflects the grant’s goals.
The HOPE Career Grant, formerly known as the Strategic Industries Workforce Development Grant (SIWDG), is available to qualified students who enroll in select majors specifically aligned with one of 12 industries in which there are more jobs available in Georgia than there are skilled workers to fill them. These industries were identified by Gov. Nathan Deal’s “High-Demand Career Initiative” and the General Assembly as strategically important to the state’s economic growth.
“We continuously seek ways to help our Georgia students attain a high-quality, affordable education that leads to a productive career,” Gov. Deal said. “This grant is an important piece in our tool kit of educational assets, and helps students prepare to enter those industries in the state that have the greatest workforce needs.”
The grant, which was implemented in 2013 for three key industries, now benefits qualified students who enroll in the following 12 program areas: certified engineer assistant, commercial truck driving, computer programming, computer technology, diesel equipment technology, early childhood care and education, health science, industrial maintenance, movie production/set design, practical nursing, precision manufacturing, and welding and joining technology.
“A Georgia student who qualifies for one of these grants pays absolutely no tuition, and in some cases the grants cover fees and equipment as well,” said Gretchen Corbin, commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, which offers more than 200 programs in the industries targeted by the grant. “This is a great opportunity for students in our 22 colleges and the Georgia companies who seek them. We believe the new name will help students understand that a rewarding career is the end goal of the grant.”
The HOPE Career Grant opportunities are open for any qualified student pursuing a certificate or diploma at a public college in Georgia, although students within the Technical College System of Georgia are the main beneficiaries.