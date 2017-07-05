Lesia Robinson

Mrs. Lesia Michelle Statham Robinson, age 56 of Meansville, passed away July 2, 2017, at Upson Regional Medical Center. She grew up in Griffin, daughter of the late Charles Edward Statham and Mary Olive Smallwood Statham. Lesia worked as an EMT for Spalding County for many years, and Medcalf Music in Thomaston. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially music. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, David Statham and Jimmy Statham.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years: Tommy Robinson; children: Jeremy Robinson and wife Amber of Meansville and Heidi Robinson of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren: J.T., and Ben Robinson, soon to arrive Gabrielle Robinson, and Destiny Diaz; brothers: Ashley Statham and Jo Coleman of Griffin, and Tommy Statham of St. Helens, England; sister: Lynn Holmes of St. Helens, England; mother-in-law: Edna Robinson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Linda Statham, Robert and Mary Robinson, and Debbie and Donnie Faulkner; nephews, nieces and their spouses: Kevin Statham, Craig Statham, Mona and Richard Spruill, Tammy and David Norred and Clint and Laura Robinson; great-nieces and great-nephews: Dalton, Cole, Libby, Carley, Kate and Meg; many cousins and friends.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, July 7, from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.