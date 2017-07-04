By Greg Parrott
Members of the Pike County High School Pirates baseball team were honored during the 2017 baseball banquet held May 30 at Life Springs Church and they enjoyed a good meal provided by Ryan Landry while also enjoying a video of the past season produced by Melanie Sutton. The photos were taken by Anna Bethune throughout the season.
[Photo by Greg Parrott] Pirates baseball players who earned awards include (l-r) Chase Townsend, Remington Gager, Coleman Crow, Jake Maddox, Andrew Padovano, Justin Herrington and Liam Holiday.
Pirates baseball players earn honors at banquet
