/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Greg Parrott] Pirates baseball players who earned awards include (l-r) Chase Townsend, Remington Gager, Coleman Crow, Jake Maddox, Andrew Padovano, Justin Herrington and Liam Holiday.

Pirates baseball players earn honors at banquet

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, July 4. 2017
By Greg Parrott

Members of the Pike County High School Pirates baseball team were honored during the 2017 baseball banquet held May 30 at Life Springs Church and they enjoyed a good meal provided by Ryan Landry while also enjoying a video of the past season produced by Melanie Sutton. The photos were taken by Anna Bethune throughout the season.

The award for Pitcher of the Year for the region was awarded to Andrew Padovano.

The Pirates dominated in the All Region players awards. Pirates who made the All Region 1st team included pitcher Chase Townsend and offensive players Coleman Crow, Will Bethune, John Austin Sutton and Hunter Marion.

All Region 2nd team offense players included Liam Holiday, Jake Maddox, Peyton Barman and Chase Townsend.

The Cy Young Award was awarded to Andrew Padovano with a 1.35 ERA.

The Golden Glove Award was awarded to Remington Gager.

The Most Improved Award was awarded to Chase Townsend.

The Big Stick Award was awarded to Coleman Crow.

The Coaches Award was given to Jake Maddox, Liam Holiday and Justin Herrington.

The Pirates made it to the Sweet 16 in the state playoffs this year as they were eliminated by Coahullah Creek High School.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter