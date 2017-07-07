Pike 4-H Shotgun Team takes top honors

The Pike County 4-H S.A.F.E. Shotgun team recently competed at the NW District Meet, with locals competing against 224 students from 16 different counties. The team did well with 14 of the 22 Pike 4-H shooters qualifying for the state competition against 945 shooters from 72 different counties.
The 2017 S.A.F.E. Shotgun team members include Matthew Barron, Austin Boyt, Ty Clark, Cameron Cooper, Fisher Callahan, Cade Cauble, Hunter Daniel, Chandler Farmer, Piper Jones, Lenox Jones, Tripp Larkey, Blake Lowe, JT Quick, Chris Slagle, Will Slagle, Cobie Smith, Will Snyder, Robb Strange, Joe Vaughn, Josiah Vaughn, Dennis Walrath and Matt Williams.
The team is coached by Jacob Banks, Steve Barron, Nick Clark, Brice Crawford, David Daniel, Tom Jones, Damon Slagle and Jason Smith.
Junior Team members Will Snyder, Will Slagle, Cade Cauble, Piper Jones and Cobie Smith earned first place at District.
Ty Clark placed third at District in the Senior Individual competition after a second round shootout. Josiah Vaughn placed third in the Junior Individual competition at District. Piper Jones placed fourth in the Junior Individual competition at District.
Chris Slagle placed fifth in the Senior Individual competition after a third round shootout at state.
“The Pike county 4-H Shotgun team would like to thank their sponsors and our community for all the support they have received this year. This team has grown in numbers and skill and they are looking forward to continuing this trend in the years to come,” said head coach Tom Jones. “If you have an upcoming seventh to twelfth grader interested in joining the team, contact the 4-H office at 770-567-2010 or see us at the PCMS Open House this August.”