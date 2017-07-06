/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Ellen Tew] The Second Saturday on the Square started the summer concert season with a large turnout for the band The Hardie Boys. Pictured are (l-r) Luke Hardie, Matthew Herring, Stephen Bannister, Wayne Chasteen and Bob Hardie. The next Second Saturday event will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, featuring Lady of the Lake.

Enjoy the sounds of Second Saturday on the Square July 8

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Thursday, July 6. 2017
By Ellen Tew

A large crowd gathered the first Second Saturday on the Square, a summer concert series hosted by the Pike County Arts Council. The event featured a new band to the local scene, The Hardie Boys, featuring Luke Hardie on rhythm guitar and vocals, Matthew Herring on bass, Stephen Bannister on drums, Wayne Chasteen on lead guitar and Bob Hardie on keyboard, lead guitar and vocals.

“This was the first time we have played together as a band and everyone had a great time,” said Luke Hardie. “This was the biggest crowd we have seen at the Second Saturday concerts.”

The concert was well attended by all ages as the courthouse square was filled with music and laughter. The next Second Saturday on the Square event will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and featuring Lady of the Lake who will play a mix of original songs and old standards with a jazz flavor. It will the the last Second Saturday concert of the season.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter