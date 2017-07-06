By Ellen Tew
A large crowd gathered the first Second Saturday on the Square, a summer concert series hosted by the Pike County Arts Council. The event featured a new band to the local scene, The Hardie Boys, featuring Luke Hardie on rhythm guitar and vocals, Matthew Herring on bass, Stephen Bannister on drums, Wayne Chasteen on lead guitar and Bob Hardie on keyboard, lead guitar and vocals.
[Photo by Ellen Tew] The Second Saturday on the Square started the summer concert season with a large turnout for the band The Hardie Boys. Pictured are (l-r) Luke Hardie, Matthew Herring, Stephen Bannister, Wayne Chasteen and Bob Hardie. The next Second Saturday event will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, featuring Lady of the Lake.
Enjoy the sounds of Second Saturday on the Square July 8
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks