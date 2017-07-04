Local actress is in new Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie

Four-year-old Locklyn Black of Pike County is featured in the new Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul movie and she has been acting since she was only weeks old. Although she hasn’t yet seen herself on the big screen or television, she has seen computer clips of her performances.
“She’s seen herself on the computer when we watched the trailer for a new medical drama The Resident. She played a little girl named AnnaBeth who has cancer and dies because a doctor gave her too much potassium,” said her mother Lindy Black. “What she really enjoys is being on camera and being on set and she also likes being filmed at home and using all the film industry terms like action and cut.”
The scene filmed for Diary of the Wimpy Kid was one of her favorites since she got to spend hours playing in a ball pit. In the scene, the main character’s middle brother is looking for him in the ball pit and finds three other kids hiding under the balls - and one of them is Locklyn.
“It was probably the best set she’s ever been on because she got to play in the ball pit all day long,” said her mother Lindy Black. “The middle brother is in the ball pit searching for his little brother and she was one of the kids hiding underneath the balls.”
Locklyn began acting when she was only five weeks old and her experiences have been so positive that she now has an agent to help find her additional roles.
In her first role, she played newborn baby DannyLynn, Anna Nicole’s daughter, for the LifeTime special. Her parents - Lindy and John Black - simply submitted a photo of her and she was picked for the role.
Locklyn has taken ballet for three years at Armstrong School of Dance and has played t-ball for the Dodgers through the Pike County Recreation Department. She will start pre-K at Kidz Konnection the next school year and she will also start cheerleading in the fall while continuing to act when roles are available. She won’t start acting classes until she is at least 5 years old - the age when more roles will be available due to the number of hours children can work. Her agency is East Coast Talent and so far she’s stayed relatively close to home when acting. She has her own IMDb page with photos of her and the major roles she has played.
“We always ask her every time before we commit to doing a role. If she says yes, we do it and if not, we don’t. It’s definitely not as fun for me hanging around the set all day but it’s interesting. You meet a lot of good people. I’ve always been outgoing and always wanted to be an actress but I never did. I think now I’m more interested in how things work behind the scenes.”
Locklyn was in a movie that was filmed last year but has not yet hit theaters called Forever My Girl. She played a little girl named Rosie who was one of the main character’s best friend’s child and she had to travel to several different locations in the Atlanta area. She was featured as one of the kids playing on the playground in a new Netflix Original series called Ozark. She served as an extra for filming of the television show Rectify. In addition to filming for movies and television shows, she will also be featured in safety-related videos that will be released later this year. Over the years, she has picked up lots of roles and recently auditioned for her first role with lines to memorize.
“She can’t read yet but she hasn’t had to memorize lines until recently. She recently had an audition that was taped and she had to have her lines 100 percent memorized. We got the audition on Friday and the taped audition was on Monday but she had her eight lines memorized in a day,” said Lindy. “She’s pretty advanced for her age and she’s done a few auditions in the last couple of weeks for pretty big roles but it could take months before we hear anything about them.”
Although she hasn’t had to cry or show difficult emotions in any of her roles yet, she did have to fight with a pretend brother over a toy in one audition.
“She didn’t have any trouble with that,” said her mom. “She really enjoys doing this so we will keep doing it as long as she enjoys it.”