Rhonda Towery

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Thursday, June 29. 2017
Mrs. Rhonda Renee Glover Towery, age 46, of Meansville, passed away June 29, 2017, at her home.  She grew up in Barnesville, daughter of the late Jerry Lee Glover and Joyce Anthony Bennett.  She enjoyed spending time with her family and trips to the mountains and Lake Sinclair.  

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Makayla Easom.

She is survived by her husband:  Lamar Allen Towery; sons: Jaron Lamar Towery and Jeremiah Lee Towery; sisters: Ginger Glover and Trallis Allen; nephew: Nathan Nicholson, nieces: Angel Nicholson and Christian Brannon Ross and husband Brian; great-nieces: Keileigh Ross and Paisleigh Ross; great-nephew: Jaxson Ross.

Friends may visit the family on Saturday, July 1, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home.  

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
