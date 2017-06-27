Elizabeth O’Brien

/Unitedbank
Elizabeth Marie O’Brien, age 36, of Molena, passed away June 23, 2017. She worked at many places in the area, but most recently at Gordon College and Waffle House on Hwy. 16 in Griffin. Elizabeth was a kind and giving person who enjoyed helping others and made friends everywhere.

She is survived by her son: Patrick O’Brien; parents: Robert and Denise O’Brien of Molena; brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Janice O’Brien of Milner; sister and brother-in-law: Bonnie and Greg Petitt of Lynwood, NJ; nephews and niece: Sam, Julia, Jack and Alexander Petitt; grandmother: Ruth Barhight of Scranton, PA; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may visit the family on Sunday, July 2, from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. John Blackmon officiating. A gathering will be held after the service in the fellowship hall of Meansville Baptist Church.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
