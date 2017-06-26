A burglary reported the weekend of June 17 on Patton Road was recently solved and four teens are being charged in the crime. Johnny Fuller, 18, Jacob Brown, 18, Jeremy Kahler, 18, and Jesse Brunkhorst, 18, are all being charged with burglary.
Items valued at around $14,000 were recovered and returned to the rightful owners. The suspects broke into a building that is also used as an office for a local homeowner, taking guns and other items. They are currently in Spalding County Jail on other charges and will be brought to Pike County Jail as soon as possible.
Four local teens face burglary charges
