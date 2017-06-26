/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Four local teens face burglary charges

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Monday, June 26. 2017
A burglary reported the weekend of June 17 on Patton Road was recently solved and four teens are being charged in the crime. Johnny Fuller, 18, Jacob Brown, 18, Jeremy Kahler, 18, and Jesse Brunkhorst, 18, are all being charged with burglary.

Items valued at around $14,000 were recovered and returned to the rightful owners. The suspects broke into a building that is also used as an office for a local homeowner, taking guns and other items. They are currently in Spalding County Jail on other charges and will be brought to Pike County Jail as soon as possible.

Several guns that were stolen have not yet been recovered.

If anyone has any information on this case, contact an investigator at 770-567-8431.

“We would also like to thank the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office for the assistance that they provided in this case,” said investigator Maj. David Neal of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter