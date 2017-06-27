Concord Children’s Parade set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

The city of Concord will host the annual Independence Day Children’s Parade on a different day this year - Saturday, July 1. The parade will start at 10 a.m. with children asked to line up in front of the Concord Café at 9:45 p.m.
“The parade is for bikes, skates, scooters, wagons and any non-motorized vehicles. Patriotic pets are always welcome and a hit! Wear your most patriotic clothing,” said Concord citizen and parade organizer Cherie Holmes. “We encourage spectators to come and enjoy the parade, refreshments and music at an old-fashioned community get together.”
This year, cash prizes will be distributed to one child in each of three different age groups by drawing numbers.
“Awarding prizes will be different this year. Since all the entries are so outstanding, it’s very hard to choose,” said Holmes. “This year we will hand out numbers and draw a number for each winner.”
Refreshments will be served after the parade at the pavilion and everyone is invited to attend.