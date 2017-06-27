Pride of Pike is this Saturday

Celebrate America’s independence during the Pride of Pike Independence Day event starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Pike soccer complex with live music, kids games and inflatables, entertainment, food vendors and other vendors and a huge fireworks show when the sun sets.
“We’ve got a great fireworks show planned and we hope that everybody in the community will come out and spend the afternoon and evening celebrating with us,” said Parks and Recreation director Kevin Teate. “Bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the day. We just ask that nobody brings pets and tobacco products and alcohol are prohibited. We’re looking forward to a great day celebrating America’s freedom and independence.”
Two of the live bands at the event will include the Appalachian Travelers, which features local musician Bennie Rose, and Isaac Streetman and the Southern Boys.
Admission to the Pride of Pike is free, but it is $5 per vehicle for parking. Members of Boy Scout Troop 37 will help with parking and shuttles will run from the parking lot to the soccer complex to get people to the event.
Vendors will include inflatables, amusement games, pony rides, many different food vendors, a live remote by Fun 101 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and EMA services.
Entry gates will be set up at County Farm and Twin Oaks roads and also on Twin Oaks just north of the soccer complex entrance.
Vendor spaces are still available. For more information, call 770-567-2027.