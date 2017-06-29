/Unitedbank
Arrest report

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Thursday, June 29. 2017
Between Monday, June 19, and Monday, June 26, Pike County law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:

PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

David Lane Cudney, 48, DUI (refusal), failure to drive within single lane and driving while license withdrawn or suspended;

Sirelliott Dewayne Gary, 33, here for court;

Jeremy Dean Kahler Jr., 18, second degree burglary;

Morgan Tyler Ard, 18, driving with suspended or revoked license;

Zachary Nelson Bryant, 27, contempt of court child support;

Christopher Ross Levering, 21, failure to drive within single lane and possession of marijuana less than one ounce;

Angelica Elizabeth Pollard, 30, failure to appear;

Christopher Stephen Riordan, 33, disorderly conduct, driving while tag is suspended and windshields and wind shield wipers;

Nicholas Johnathan Winner, 19, DUI first offense.

ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Cleveland Martejuana Dorsey, 43, driving while license withdrawn;

Gerald Keith Harvey Jr., 33, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. VGCS marijuana and possession of arms by convicted felons and first offender probation;

Christian Michelle Rose, 31, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. VGCS marijuana;

Jeanise Nichole Williams, 28, failure to drive within single lane and possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. VGCS marijuana.
