Arrest report

Between Monday, June 19, and Monday, June 26, Pike County law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:
PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
David Lane Cudney, 48, DUI (refusal), failure to drive within single lane and driving while license withdrawn or suspended;
Sirelliott Dewayne Gary, 33, here for court;
Jeremy Dean Kahler Jr., 18, second degree burglary;
Morgan Tyler Ard, 18, driving with suspended or revoked license;
Zachary Nelson Bryant, 27, contempt of court child support;
Christopher Ross Levering, 21, failure to drive within single lane and possession of marijuana less than one ounce;
Angelica Elizabeth Pollard, 30, failure to appear;
Christopher Stephen Riordan, 33, disorderly conduct, driving while tag is suspended and windshields and wind shield wipers;
Nicholas Johnathan Winner, 19, DUI first offense.
ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Cleveland Martejuana Dorsey, 43, driving while license withdrawn;
Gerald Keith Harvey Jr., 33, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. VGCS marijuana and possession of arms by convicted felons and first offender probation;
Christian Michelle Rose, 31, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. VGCS marijuana;
Jeanise Nichole Williams, 28, failure to drive within single lane and possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. VGCS marijuana.