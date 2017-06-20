Public Notices 06-21-17
Posted by Staff Writer in Public Notices
Tuesday, June 20. 2017
Legal 146
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Audrey Jean Knotts, deceased
Notice of Petition to file for Year’s Support
The Petition of Richard Earl Knotts, for a year’s support from the estate of Audrey Jean Knotts, deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse and minor children, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before July 10, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/14, 21, 28, 7/5
Legal 131
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Donald Leon Billings, deceased
Notice
In Re: The petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed.
To: Donna Gladys Billings
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before June 26, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. In any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
5/31, 6/7, 14, 21
Legal 136
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Thomas E. Thompson, deceased
Notice of Petition to File
for Year’s Support
The Petition of Pamela S. Thompson, for a year’s support from the estate of Thomas E. Thompson, deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse and minor children, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before July 3, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn S. Brandenburg
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/7, 14, 21, 28
Legal 140
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Ronda Joyce Kisner, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
To: Whom it may concern:
Damon Ray Kisner has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Ronda Joyce Kisner, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 10, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. In any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/14, 21, 28, 7/5
Legal 141
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Louise
McElroy, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
To: Whom it may concern:
Michael W. Conner has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Louise McElroy, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 10, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. In any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/14, 21, 28, 7/5
Legal 142
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Bobby Ray Corley, deceased, late of Pike County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 5th day of June, 2017.
Executor: Sandra Ann Corley
2702 Shackleford Rd.
Griffin, GA 30224
6/14, 21, 28, 7/5
Legal 143
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Dorothy Ann Long Corley, deceased, late of Pike County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 5th day of June, 2017.
Executor: Sandra Ann Corley
2702 Shackleford Rd.
Griffin, GA 30224
6/14, 21, 28, 7/5
Legal 148
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: John George Riggins, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
To: Whom it may concern:
Thomas Darryl Riggins and Joy Riggins Webster has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of John George Riggins, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 17, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. In any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/21, 28, 7/5, 12
Legal 149
Notice of Dissolvement
This notice of the Pike County Concerned Citizens Council, Inc. to the effect that said organization will no longer exist as of June 21, 2017. Papers to this effect have been delivered to the Secretary of State of this dissolvement.
Submitted by James C. Quick, Officer.
6/21, 28
Legal 150
Notice is hereby given that on July 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Bennett’s Storage, 7804 Hwy. 19, Zebulon, GA Bennett’s Storage will sell at Public Sale the personal property heretofore stored with Bennett’s Storage by:
Bennett’s Storage - Zebulon
Space #4: Crystal Tucker, 36 Lily Lane, Griffin, GA 30224.
Space #’s 15, 16, 22: Lisa Ramos, 768 Union School Road, Molena, GA 30258.
Space #31: Scott Pinner, 104 Raines Terrace, Thomaston, GA 30286.
Space #’s 52 & 77: Angel Miller, 1274 Arthur Road, Zebulon, GA 30295.
Space #37: Ken English, 11238 Hwy. 109, Meansville, GA 30256.
Space #3: Thomas Drane, 1310 Mountain Brook Drive, Thomaston, GA 30286.
Space #’s 14 & 79: Family Thrift Store, 622 Hwy. 19 South, Zebulon, GA 30295.
Space #50: Deborah Wells, 430 Hammond Drive, Griffin, GA 30224.
Space #49: Josh Hardy, 400 Rose Hill Road, Meansville, GA 30256.
6/21, 28
