Mr. James E. Noel, age 80, of Williamson passed away on Monday, June 19, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Noel was born on October 5, 1936 in Griffin to the late J. W. Noel and the late Lucille E. Noel. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Eleanor Brown, Juanita Boggs and Barbara Shivers. Mr. Noel retired after 36 plus years working for the Kroger Company, and was a member of the Williamson United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Frances Noel of Williamson; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Johnny Newport; son, Steven Noel of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and Randy Merritt of Williamson, GA; Naomi Olson of Griffin, and Sherrie Couch of Marrietta.
Funeral services for Mr. James E. Noel will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Williamson United Methodist Church. Rev. Ken Fuller and Rev. Greg Burgner will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit the family 1 hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.
