PCHS offers sports camps

Pike County High School athletes will help coach several sports camps this summer, including baseball camp, basketball camp, softball camp and volleyball camp.
BASEBALL CAMP
The Pike County High School Pirates baseball camp will be held Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for ages 5 to 14. The cost for pre-registration by July 7 is $90 and late registration begins at 8 a.m. July 18 for $100. Sibling discounts and team package discounts are available.
For more information or to register, contact Don Hanson at 770-856-4047 or email hansond@pike.k12.ga.us.
BASKETBALL CAMP
The Boys and Girls Pirate Youth Basketball Camp will be held at the high school gym from June 27-29 for students 6 years old to eighth grade. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mail registration forms and checks made out to Pike County High School, Attn: Coach Habelt, 331 Pirate Drive, Zebulon GA 30295.
VOLLEYBALL CAMP
The Pike County Pirates Youth Volleyball Camp will be held for ages 7 to 12 at the high school gym July 10-11 from 9 a.m. to noon. Coaches and varsity volleyball players will work together to teach students the fundamentals and techniques of the game as well as helping them gain a better understanding of the need for teamwork and cooperation.
Campers should wear comfortable clothing and gym shoes but are not required to bring anything else for camp.
The cost for the camp is $35 and $30 for additional siblings, which includes a t-shirt. Checks can be made out to Pike County High School and mailed to Pike County High School, Attn: Coach A. Murchison, 331 Pirate Drive, Zebulon GA 30295.