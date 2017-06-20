/Unitedbank
Arrest report

Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Tuesday, June 20. 2017
Between Monday, June 12, and Sunday, June 18, local law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:

PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Roosevelt Eric Crawley III, 37, three counts contempt of court child support;
Benjamin Hutchinson III, 42, probation violation;
Robert James Jordan, 29, theft by taking;
Lewis Eugene Voyles, 44, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and tail lights required;
Matthew Lewis Wilson, 49, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Ben Warren Glass, 43, hold for Spalding County;
Ashley Dion Clark, 26, warrants for Griffin PD;
Otis Clark, 54, disorderly conduct;
Leandrua Patrice Collier, 25, probation violation;
Vickie Holman, 37, warrants out of Upson;
Andrew Djuan Jenkins, 26, warrants out of Jackson;
Roderick Tremain Jones, 37, warrants out of Butts County.

PROBATION OFFICE:
Kayla Frances Woods, 25, probation violation.
