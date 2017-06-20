America as a nation is now soft, vulnerable

Julius and Ethel Rosenburg were convicted of espionage at the height of the cold war. They were the ringleaders in a spy ring that provided secrets about America’s atomic bomb program to the Russians.
There were bleeding hearts back then, too. They argued the Rosenbergs were the victims of a surge of anti-communist sentiment in the United States.
President Dwight Eisenhower disagreed.
“I can only say that, by immeasurably increasing the chances of atomic war, the Rosenbergs may have condemned to death tens of millions of people all over the world,” Eisenhower said.
The Rosenbergs died in the electric chair at Sing Sing on June 19, 1953 - Julius first; Ethel 15 minutes later.
Fast forward to 2013 when Bradley Manning was convicted at court martial for disclosing to WikiLeaks some 750,000 documents, many of them containing secret or classified information.
Manning had been a U.S. Army intelligence analyst in Iraq in 2009 and had access to classified databases. Manning was acquitted of a charge of aiding the enemy which could have led to a death sentence. In the end, he was convicted on 21 counts and sentenced to 35 years in a maximum security prison.
In 2010, Manning decided he was a she and American taxpayers paid for his full conversion to her. In January, outgoing President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence after just seven years.
He, she or whatever is now a bonafide celebrity among the American left and, to add insult to injury, still receives military insurance benefits.
My, how treason has changed.
The Manning case is a prime example of the soft underbelly of America’s lack of conscience.
Deserters like Bowe Bergdahl are treated as heroes.
A young lady bearing the unlikely name Reality Winner was arrested June 3 in Augusta for leaking classified documents.
She invoked the case of Chelsea Manning and told her sister she would portray ‘a pretty white girl’ in court and if she didn’t get bond it would go nuclear in the media.
Well she didn’t get bond, many in the mainstream media took her side and donations to fund her defense have poured in, raising over $10,000 in just one day.
Despite that, reality for Winner may include a long prison sentence and rightly so.
The fact that anyone at all sprang to her defense is further proof of our collective national lack of backbone.
That lack leads comics to hold up what purports to be the severed head of the president or ridicule his 10-year-old son and then whine at the outrage.
That lack leads CNN ‘reporters’ to hail a play in which the president is assassinated as a ‘masterpiece’.
That lack leads to incidents like the shooting last week of those attending a practice of the Republican congressional baseball team before a charity game that dates back almost 100 years.
America is divided. We, as a society, are weak.
Criminals and gangsters are lauded. Many ‘leaders’ cannot even force themselves to say the words ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ due to paralysis born of political correctness.
Illegal aliens get better treatment from social services than our veterans.
Due to our soft underbelly, each and every one of us is vulnerable.
We will remain vulnerable until we unite and fly the banner of common sense.
Walter Geiger is the editor and publisher of the Pike County Journal Reporter and The Herald Gazette in Barnesville.