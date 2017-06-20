Library to host author Ann Hite

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon will host Georgia author Ann Hite for a presentation and book signing Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. Ann Hite has published four novels and a novella that are set in Black Mountain, North Carolina. At age 51, she became a published novelist. Her debut novel, Ghost on Black Mountain, won Georgia Author of the Year and was a Townsend Prize Finalist in 2012.
For her presentation at the library, however, Hite will focus on her two newest companion novels in the Black Mountain saga, Where the Souls Go and Sleeping Above Chaos.
Where the Souls Go is Ann Hite’s third novel set in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Readers who loved Ghost on Black Mountain will find many of the characters familiar. This book follows three generations of the Pritchard family, not only telling the story of how Hobbs Pritchard became the villain of Black Mountain, but highlighting women’s struggles in Appalachia, beginning in the Depression Era and ending in the mid-1960s.
Imagine the relationship triangle from East of Eden and set it deep in the Appalachian Mountains. Add a couple of ghosts, a good measure of dysfunction and a whole lot of twists and turns, and you have Ann Hite’s newest Black Mountain novel, Sleeping above Chaos. Hite’s fourth novel returns to Swannanoa Gap, a small town at the foot of Black Mountain, and introduces new characters while revisiting some favorites from her previous novels.
Copies of Hite’s two newest titles will be available for purchase at the library. The presentation is free and open to the public. To learn more about Ann Hite, visit her website at annhiteauthor.wix.com/blackmountain. For more information on this and other library programs, call 770-567-2014 during regular business hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.