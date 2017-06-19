Teacher to face termination hearing

The Pike County school system recently finished its investigation of an incident during which a teacher reported witnessing a male teacher engaged in inappropriate contact with a female student.
“The district has concluded its investigation and has called for a termination hearing,” said superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan. “The hearing is slated for July. An exact date is being negotiated.”
The teacher has been identified as high school softball and baseball coach Brian Crow.
Just days after the alleged Saturday, May 20 incident, Crow was placed on administrative leave as the school district and Pike County Sheriff’s Department investigated the full extent of the relationship.
“Although we are angry and heartbroken, the courage and sense of duty exhibited by the staff member who reported the incident is a reminder to our community that our teachers take their professional responsibilities seriously and care deeply for the welfare of each child,” said Dr. Duncan at the time. “It is disappointing that the actions of one shed a negative light on our school system.”
The issue was and continues to be discussed heavily on various social media sites.
No arrest has been made in the case. The Journal Reporter will release any additional information as it is released.