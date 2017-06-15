Former teacher arrested again

Brandy Lynn Nickels, 41, of Williamson and a former Griffin High School teacher, who resigned her teaching position following her arrest May 18 has been arrested again. In the original case Nickels was charge with two counts of statutory rape, two counts of sexual assault by a teacher, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, four counts of sodomy and two counts of enticing a child.
Nickels was arrested again Tuesday, June 13 by the Griffin Police Department for violating the terms of her $288,000 bond.
See more details in the June 21 edition of the Pike County Journal Reporter.