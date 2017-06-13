Public Notices 06-14-17
Tuesday, June 13. 2017
Legal 146
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Audrey Jean Knotts, deceased
Notice of Petition to file for Year’s Support
The Petition of Richard Earl Knotts, for a year’s support from the estate of Audrey Jean Knotts, deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse and minor children, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before July 10, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/14, 21, 28, 7/5
Legal 126
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
State of Georgia
County of Pike
All creditors of the estate of RANDY EDWARD LACY, deceased, late of Kitsap County, Washington are hereby notified to render their demands by filing same with the Probate Court of Pike County, 331 Thomaston Street, Zebulon, Georgia, 30295, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
5/24, 31, 6/7, 14
Legal 131
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Donald Leon Billings, deceased
Notice
In Re: The petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed.
To: Donna Gladys Billings
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before June 26, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. In any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
5/31, 6/7, 14, 21
Legal 136
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Thomas E. Thompson, deceased
Notice of Petition to File
for Year’s Support
The Petition of Pamela S. Thompson, for a year’s support from the estate of Thomas E. Thompson, deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse and minor children, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before July 3, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn S. Brandenburg
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/7, 14, 21, 28
Legal 140
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Ronda Joyce Kisner, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
To: Whom it may concern:
Damon Ray Kisner has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Ronda Joyce Kisner, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 10, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. In any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/14, 21, 28, 7/5
Legal 141
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Louise
McElroy, deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
To: Whom it may concern:
Michael W. Conner has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Louise McElroy, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before July 10, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. In any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/14, 21, 28, 7/5
Legal 142
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Bobby Ray Corley, deceased, late of Pike County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 5th day of June, 2017.
Executor: Sandra Ann Corley
2702 Shackleford Rd.
Griffin, GA 30224
6/14, 21, 28, 7/5
Legal 143
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the Estate of Dorothy Ann Long Corley, deceased, late of Pike County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 5th day of June, 2017.
Executor: Sandra Ann Corley
2702 Shackleford Rd.
Griffin, GA 30224
6/14, 21, 28, 7/5
Legal 144
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of Carolyn M. Barnes, deceased
Notice
In Re: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative
To: To Whom It May Concern:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before June 26, 2017.
Be notified further: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. In any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, GA 30295
770-567-8734
6/14
Legal 137
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, PIKE COUNTY
This is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Joanne White and Timothy I White to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for New Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, dated November 22, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 563, Page 098, Pike County, Georgia Records and as modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 992, Page 260, Pike County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, NA by assignment recorded in Deed Book 858, Page 327, Pike County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of SIXTY-FOUR THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED EIGHTY-THREE AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($64,483.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Pike County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Wednesday in July, 2017, the following described property:
EXHIBIT “A” ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 5.00 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LYING AND BEING IN LANDLOTS 112 AND 113 OF THE 9TH LAND DISTRICT OF PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DESIGNATED AS TRACT 12-5.00 ACRES ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED “PREPARED FOR TIMOTHY I. WHITE”. DATED DECEMBER 14, 1995, PREPARED BY J.R. WOOD, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR #2048, OF THE WOODLAND COMPANY, A COPY OF WHICH SAID PLAT IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 13, PAGE 149, CLERK’S OFFICE, SUPERIOR COURT, PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND WHICH SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE METES, BOUNDS, COURSES AND DISTANCES AS SHOWN THEREON WITH RESPECT TO THE SAID 5.00 ACRES, IS BY THIS REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN IN AID OF THIS DESCRIPTION AS FULLY AS IF COPIED AT LENGTH HEREIN. MOBILE HOME: 1995 DESTINY, SERIAL #6441. MR/anj1 7/5/17 Our file no. 566417 - FT5
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Wells Fargo Bank, NA is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA §44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Wells Fargo Home Mortgage a div. of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., PO Box 10335, Des Moines, IA 50306 1-800-416-1472.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Joanne White and Timothy I White or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 80 Wright Road, Williamson, Georgia 30292.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA as Attorney in Fact for Joanne White and Timothy I White
McCalla Raymer
Leibert Pierce, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
6/7, 14, 21, 28
