/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The 6U Pike County All-Stars who earned the Battle of the Champions title for their age group include (front row l-r) Ryleigh Morris, Taylor Woodward, June Brannon, Finlee McEntyre and Adyson Williams (middle row l-r) Koleigh Guthrie, Khloe Thomas, Maddie Massengale, Rachel Bishop, Savanna Sowell and Layla Dilbeck (back row l-r) coach Janna Brannon, coach Chris Bishop and coach Ryan Saccucci.

6U All-Stars earn first place in Battle of the Champions

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, June 13. 2017
The 6U Pike County All-Stars won first place in the Battle of the Champions in Henry County recently.

“I couldn’t be more happy for this group of girls. They carried their momentum from the regular season straight into tournament play,” said coach Ryan Saccucci. “For this particular group it was their first time to play in an all day U-trip tournament together. We have a few girls that got to experience it last year but this was the first time for a lot of our girls to see what it’s like to have to fight through both mental and physical adversity with playing all day in the heat.”

The team showed their overall toughness and went undefeated in pool play and elimination play to win the 2017 USSSA Battle of the Champions tournament in Henry County.

“None of this would have been possible without a team effort from not only the coaches and players but the parents also,” said coach Saccucci. “We would also like to thank Southside Steel for sponsoring our team for this tournament. Our team is excited about the State Tournament coming up and ready to make some noise in Cumming, GA the weekend of June 24.”
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter