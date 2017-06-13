/Unitedbank
Arrest report

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Tuesday, June 13. 2017
Between June 5 and June 12, Pike County law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:

PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

Jimmy Lyvurne Bowden, 32, driving without license, failure to drive within single lane, failure to obey traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, no proof of insurance, reckless driving and too fast for conditions;

Kenneth Eugene Brown, 43, sexual exploit of child, reporting violatons, forfeiture;

Jonathan Evan Edalgo, 30, criminal trespass;

Christopher Samuel Thompson, 44, theft by taking;

Armando Jungo Carmona, 43, driving while license withdrawn, DUI third offense, failure to drive within single lane and open container in vehicle;

Monica Leigh Gilbert, 37, DUI second offense.

ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jose Manuel Gomez Camacho, 36, driving without license.
