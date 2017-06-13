Thank you to Rosemary, library staff for a job well done

I want to let our commissioners and community know how pleased I am with the J. Joel Edwards Public Library.
I was concerned several years ago when the staff was replaced, but I have been very impressed with Rosemary’s efforts to revitalize our public library. I believe she has worked tirelessly to make the library a welcoming place where children and adults are encouraged to use the resources available to broaden their minds and opportunities.
I first became impressed with Rosemary because of the Summer Reading Program she organizes for the children in our community. My two girls, now 9 and 12, have attended many of these programs throughout the years. My children have learned about astronomy, drama, rhythm, fire safety, K-9 Officers, music, art, puppetry and science, among other things. My daughters especially enjoyed the children’s author Jose Lucio who led a session with the children last year. He is an author and illustrator. My youngest thinks this might be a career to explore. Rosemary and her staff work to create a theme with decorations to get the local children excited about joining the summer reading program. Kids who read are able to earn small prizes as well as have their name drawn for a door prize at the end of the summer reading program event where their achievements in reading are celebrated. I think it’s terrific how much Rosemary brings in the community to assist in this event for the kids. My children look forward to it all summer! Dozens and dozens of children come out with their families to enjoy this special day! I can tell a lot of work goes into this event.
I have also been excited to see Rosemary and her staff plan programs for teens as well as adults. My daughter will not attend the teen program until next summer, but I am already looking forward to what she will have planned. I also enjoy the Genius of the Week quizzes in the summer for adults to encourage them to read.
My family uses the library throughout the year as well. My daughters and I regularly check out books. The library has books that the schools do not. We can also get books through the inter-library loan system.
Sometimes we go so we can use the free Wi-Fi because we are limited at home. I am able to update my phone, which is a great asset to my family. I am sure other people in the community come to the library to do research with the available Wi-Fi … this is a wonderful asset of the public library.
I appreciate the computer access at the library for others. I realize some people in our community do not have access to a computer otherwise. These computers assist in research not just for school, but sometimes for job searches and other vital information.
The new furniture at the library this year was also greatly appreciated. My family was excited we could charge our phones while enjoying the services at the library. I think this is fantastic. A person can enjoy the library without being concerned about using up all of their battery power. I had seen this furniture at the airport so imagine my surprise when I realized we had it in Pike County. It is modern and wonderful. I think this just continues to point towards Rosemary’s effort to keep the library focused on reaching the needs of our community.
I appreciate all of the efforts you and your staff make to support Rosemary and the J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Pike County. I have not visited the library in Williamson, but I am glad it is there to service the needs of those who live nearby. I always go to the main library because I believe it has so much to offer me. Rosemary and her staff are knowledgeable and always so kind.
I have been telling Rosemary for years how thankful I am for her efforts to revitalize the library. I thank you and all those concerned who help support our local public library as well. I believe the library enriches the lives of its citizens.
Thank you for the work you and your staff do to help improve our community.
Sincerely,
Talena Smith