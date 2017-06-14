/Unitedbank
[Photo by Brenda Fayard] A photo entitled A Man and His Goats by Brenda Fayard will be one of the many photos featured in The Zebulon Show in June.

The Zebulon Show features small town life in photos

Rachel McDaniel
Wednesday, June 14. 2017
Local photographers entered their photos for the very first Zebulon Show, juried by Sara Keith of the Atlanta School of Photography who chose 25 images that offer a look at small town life.

“This month we celebrate our own backyard - the landscapes and inhabitants of the rolling hills of Pike County and its nearest neighbors. It’s our first “Zebulon Show” - a collection of photographs taken by both natives and visitors,” said Chris Curry of A Novel Experience.

Local photographers who were selected for the show include Brendon Taylor of Concord with Tupelo Crab and Reaching Hand; Charlotte Weber of Barnesville with Artists; and Brenda Fayard of Meansville with A Man and His Goats.

Photos featured local abandoned houses as well as historic schools and buildings such as the Strickland Store in Concord.

A Reception and Juror’s Talk will be held Saturday, June 17 with photographers whose images were selected for the show as featured guests.

The annual Flag Show is set for the month of July with a celebration set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the store.
