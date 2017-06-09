Race times changed at Zebulon Speedway

Pike County commissioners heard two contested requests for property use changes - one by Zebulon Speedway and one by Supreme Corporation - during their Tuesday, May 30 meeting.
Zebulon Speedway property owner Norman Turner and applicant Jeff Wright requested a modification of a special exception that allowed for the go-cart track, asking to change the start of the last race time from 10 p.m. to midnight at the track which is on the northwest side of Highway 19 north. The special exception use for the 22-acre property was first approved seven years ago.
Planning and development director David Allen said the issue was before the board of appeals May 18 and they denied the first request but recommended approval with the condition that racing be stopped at 11:30 p.m. and the track be cleared out by midnight.
During a public hearing on the issue, several citizens spoke in opposition to the change, including Janet Whitley, Mark Whitley and Tony Morris who all complained of the noise coming from the track and disrupting the quality of life for neighboring property owners.
Commissioners discussed noise-related issues such as the types of mufflers on the carts, the difficulty of enforcing a noise ordinance and start and stop times for the races on weekdays and Saturdays.
Commissioners approved the request to change times of races, with the conditions that the races end at 11:30 p.m. and the property be cleared by midnight on Saturdays and the races to end at 10 p.m. with the property cleared by 10:30 p.m. on weeknights and that the manager and property owner work with the community to address the noise issue.
Commissioners also discussed a request by Supreme Corporation that had been postponed from a previous meeting in which a public hearing was held. The property owner requested changing a 100 foot buffer along the edges of the pond, wetlands and streams on the property to a 25-foot buffer and changing a buffer along the wester buffer of the property from 100 feet to 50 feet. Commissioner Tommy Powers made a motion to deny and commissioner James Jenkins seconded it, but it failed by a vote of 2-3. Commissioner Tim Guy made a motion to approve the recommendations of staff but it lied for lack of a second. Commissioner Tim Daniel made a motion to reduce only the interior buffer around the wetlands to the state requirement of 25 feet and the motion carried 3-2 with commissioners Jenkins and Powers in opposition.
The county also:
• Discussed and agreed to reduce the speed limit from 55 miles per hour to 40 mph in the area of Highway 362 in Hollonville near where CrossPointe Christian Academy is located. A second reading will be approved by the board at a future meeting.
• Appointed Joe Walter to fill an unexpired three-year term on the Pike County Recreation Authority board, set to expire June 30, 2018.
• Approved alterations to Piney Woods subdivision off Bates Road.
• Approved a Service Agreement with Three Rivers, appropriating $2,800 to provide public transportation services for the 2018 contract year and to authorize the chairman to sign the agreement.
• Approved a request from the Pike County Recreation Authority to close Twin Oaks Road from the intersection at County Farm Road to just beyond the soccer complex entrance for the Pride of Pike Independence Day celebration from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
• Agreed to auction unneeded Public Works equipment through JM Wood in order to receive more funding than what is expected through GovDeals.com.
• Heard that work on Jonathans Roost Road is nearly complete.
• Postponed a request for impact fees to pay for replacing a 15-year-old plotter for Planning and Development after commissioner James Jenkins said he found a cheaper item online.