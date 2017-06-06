Meghan Gregg wraps up another successful season with UT softball

University of Tennessee standout softball player Meghan Gregg had a record-breaking season during which she earned many accolades and her team came up just short in the Super Regional series. They beat Texas A&M 8-1 in the season opener, but their lead slipped away in games 2 and 3. UT was seeded No. 8 with a 48-12 record and only one senior in the batting order, many are looking forward to another successful season next year.
Gregg, the SEC Player of the Year and one of three finalists for national player of the year, homered in four of the first five NCAA Tournament games before the Aggies decided to pitch around her.
With Tennessee falling short of the WCWS, it’s unlikely Gregg, a junior, will win the national award.
But Gregg already has won the hearts of Lady Vols fans, as she was named the school’s Female Athlete of the Year along with track and field’s Felicia Brown at the Volscars in April. She has been a great player throughout her career at Tennessee, but this season she became a superstar, arguably the most popular Lady Vols player since the legendary Monica Abbott pitched at Tyson Park. She has learned to deliver words with her gentle Southern accent that pack punch when speaking on behalf of the team. Her smile carries the cameras, too, even through gritted teeth and when disappointment sits behind it.
Coach Karen Weekly agreed that Gregg very well might become the greatest hitter in Lady Vols softball history, now 12 home runs and 50 RBI behind Tonya Callahan in the all-time ranks. Her six postseason home runs have tied the school mark previously held solely by Erinn Webb.
“Our team set the bar high, and we will expect the same next year,” Gregg said.
Story contributed to by Mike Griffith of SEC Country.