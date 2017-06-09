Arrest report

Between May 22 and June 5, Pike County law enforcement agencies made the following arrests:
PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:
Jarik Cameron Spires, 22, warrants out of Coffee Co.;
Marquez Lamar Gates, 28, failure to stop for stop sign, illegal possession on controlled substance, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. VGCS and possession of drug related object;
William Anthony Maxon, 28, defective equipment and driving while license withdrawn;
Chadwick Savllias Williams, 41, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. VGCS, illegal possession of controlled substance and possession of drug related object;
Rickey Lee Ammons, 55, probation violation;
Denver Clay Dickerson, 30, burglary;
Sandra Jean Kruse, 55, second degree burglary;
Quincent Martell Booker, 33, obstruction of an officer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent and possession of drug related object;
Candis Annette Kirby, 38, warrants out of Atlanta.
ZEBULON POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Morgan Tyler Ard, 18, no insurance, possession of alcohol by minor and possession of marijuana less than one ounce;
Octavius Quintez White, 36, probation violation;
Destany Star Adams, 17, minor restraint law violation and possession of marijuana less than one ounce;
Alexis Moranda Armstrong, 24, driving while license withdrawn and speeding;
William Anthony Kendrick, 52, driving while license withdrawn and no insurance;
Lester Derez Chambless, 28, failure to appear.