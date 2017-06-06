Burglary arrests made

Pike County Sheriff’s investigators recently teamed up with the Griffin Police Department to solve thefts from across the county.
“In one instance a barn was burglarized and numerous items were taken by the perpetrator(s). Several of the stolen items were sold at a pawn shop in Griffin and a suspect was identified as the one selling the stolen property,” said investigator Maj. David Neal.
As a result of the investigation, Sandra Kruse, 55, was arrested for burglary.
Denver Dickson, 30, was also charged with burglary for his role in stealing items in Pike County. During the search of a residence on Hammond Drive in Griffin, stolen tools and equipment were located that had come from a theft at a construction site in Fayette County.
“This investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are possible,” said Maj. Neal.